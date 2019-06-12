4 2015 Kia Cadenza Adds New Tech and Visual Enhancements

2 2017 Kia Cadenza Stands Out in New York

New Kia Cadenza Debuts in Korea as K7 Premier

Kia doesn't have a separate luxury brand (like Genesis). However, those looking for a budget Audi A6 should definitely check out the new Kia Cadenza, which made its official debut today. 15 photos



While this is just a facelift, Kia has taken its design to the next level. This is most evident around the front of the car, where we see a new grille, something like a more geometric version of Mercedes', and joined by revised headlights with a Z-shaped LED signature. A new design is evident for the fog lights as well, something we've only seen on the



The lower bumper has been revised also, while the rear of the



Speaking of which, we need to talk about the engines, because they are not the same all over the world. New for this year, at least in Korea, is a 2.5 GDi making 190 horsepower. However, the K7 sedan is also fitted with a 2.2-liter diesel, a 2.4-liter hybrid, a 3.0-liter V6, and the same engine, but with a liquified petroleum gas setup.



Depending on the model, you either get a 6-speed or an 8-speed automatic. We couldn't find any mention of the 3.3-liter engine, though it might arrive later. The press release also reads that the body is longer by about an inch, though it's just down to the spoilers and is barely noticeable on this 5-meter body.



