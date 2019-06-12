autoevolution
 

New Kia Cadenza Debuts in Korea as K7 Premier

12 Jun 2019, 10:37 UTC ·
Kia doesn't have a separate luxury brand (like Genesis). However, those looking for a budget Audi A6 should definitely check out the new Kia Cadenza, which made its official debut today.
To be fair, this is not called the Cadenza, but the K7 Premier. Yet as long as Kia USA doesn't kick this sedan out of the range, it will always be directly imported from South Korea with no noticeable differences.

While this is just a facelift, Kia has taken its design to the next level. This is most evident around the front of the car, where we see a new grille, something like a more geometric version of Mercedes', and joined by revised headlights with a Z-shaped LED signature. A new design is evident for the fog lights as well, something we've only seen on the Hyundai Ioniq facelift.

The lower bumper has been revised also, while the rear of the Cadenza boasts a wrap-around look for the new taillights. The interior has many nice upgrades, such as a digital instrument cluster, a larger navigation screen, new dashboard buttons and a Stinger-like monostable shifter.

Speaking of which, we need to talk about the engines, because they are not the same all over the world. New for this year, at least in Korea, is a 2.5 GDi making 190 horsepower. However, the K7 sedan is also fitted with a 2.2-liter diesel, a 2.4-liter hybrid, a 3.0-liter V6, and the same engine, but with a liquified petroleum gas setup.

Depending on the model, you either get a 6-speed or an 8-speed automatic. We couldn't find any mention of the 3.3-liter engine, though it might arrive later. The press release also reads that the body is longer by about an inch, though it's just down to the spoilers and is barely noticeable on this 5-meter body.

