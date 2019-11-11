autoevolution
 

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Enters Production in Germany

11 Nov 2019, 16:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Leipzig plant in Germany is where BMW manufactures the 2 Series Gran Coupe from the ground up, joining other front-driven models and the i3 family on the production lines. Codenamed F44, the compact-ish sedan with the silhouette of a fixed-head coupe will premiere in the flesh at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show towards the end of the month.
28 photos
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production
“We are proud to produce this model at the Leipzig plant for the entire world market”, declared factory manager Hans-Peter Kemser. “The 2 Series Grand Coupe leads to a significant increase in volume,” he added, and in hindsight, BMW may be on to something with the F44.

As a direct competitor to the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, there’s no denying there are sales to be stolen away from the three-pointed star. On the downside for Munich, there’s no denying the CLA has better technology, more luxurious appointments, sharper styling, and a 421-horsepower version from Mercedes-AMG as opposed to the M235i xDrive.

BMW doesn’t plant to go higher than 2.0 liters, one turbocharger, and a little over 300 ponies. In other words, the M235i xDrive is more of a competitor to the CLA 35 instead of the 45 and 45 S. Scheduled to arrive at dealerships all across the world in the spring of 2020, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is currently offered with one turbo diesel (the 220d with 190 PS) and two turbocharged gasoline options (the 218i and M235i xDrive). Joined at the hip with the 1 Series hatchback for Europe and sedan for China, the first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupe mirrors the front-driven strategy of Mercedes-Benz with the CLA-Class.

Quite a disappointing change of heart from the makers of the “Ultimate Driving Machine,” don’t you think? Across the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. will receive two versions of the F44 with all-wheel drive. These are the 228i xDrive (228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet) as well as the M235i xDrive (301 horsepower and 332 pound-feet), both of them auto.

In addition to the eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is also available with a Torsen-style differential featuring an actuator-related wheel slip limiter. That’s a drive split of 50:50 whenever necessary and predictable handling regardless of driving scenario.
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe production
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Oceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational GroupsOceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational Groups
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW to Launch M340d Touring - Is a Diesel Performance Wagon Still Relevant?BMW to Launch M340d Touring - Is a Diesel Performance Wagon Still Relevant?
BMW models:
BMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day