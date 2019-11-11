autoevolution
 

New U.S. Volkswagen Passat Priced at $22,995, Features 2.0L Turbo Engine

11 Nov 2019, 18:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Even though it’s a mid-sized sedan with premium features, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat leaves much to be desired. Not only has the V6 been canceled, but a vehicle in this segment and at this price point comes with a six-speed automatic transmission while pickup trucks level up to 10 forward ratios.
5 photos
2020 Volkswagen Passat2020 Volkswagen Passat2020 Volkswagen Passat2020 Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced that the starting price for the 2020 Passat is $22,995 before destination charge. Given that the 2019 model year used to retail at $22,995 as well, there’s no denying that value for money is of the essence here. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine isn’t too shabby either, packing up to 174 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque.

The conservative design and underpinnings from the previous generation leave much to be desired. Even if Volkswagen makes a case for the “dynamic coupe-like roofline,” what’s the Arteon supposed to be then? Adding insult to injury, the Arteon sold stateside is an offshoot of the Euro-spec Passat.

LED headlights and taillights are standard, joined by prominent badging running the width of the trunklind, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and up to four color options for the interior upholstery. 18- and 19-inch wheels are optional, and VW also offers V-Tex leatherette and Nappa leather depending on trim level.

As mentioned beforehand, only the 2.0 TSI and six-speed Tiptronic will have to suffice. It’s rather clear that Volkswagen couldn’t convice the higher-ups to spend money on better drivetrains, not when even Honda and Toyota are struggling to sell the Accord and Camry in this crossover- and SUV-crazed market. Speaking of which, the two Japanese rivals are priced slightly higher than the new Passat.

Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships by the end of the year, the 2020 Passat makes more sense as a lease rather than an outright buy. For long-term ownership, the Accord and Camry are much better propositions for two particular reasons. On the one hand, they’re more reliable, and secondly, the Japanese duo has much better resale value than Vee-Dub thanks to their above-average reliability.
2020 Volkswagen Passat US Volkswagen Passat price Volkswagen sedan
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW to Launch M340d Touring - Is a Diesel Performance Wagon Still Relevant?BMW to Launch M340d Touring - Is a Diesel Performance Wagon Still Relevant?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Oceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational GroupsOceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational Groups
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day