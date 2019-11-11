New U.S. Volkswagen Passat Priced at $22,995, Features 2.0L Turbo Engine

Even though it’s a mid-sized sedan with premium features, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat leaves much to be desired. Not only has the V6 been canceled, but a vehicle in this segment and at this price point comes with a six-speed automatic transmission while pickup trucks level up to 10 forward ratios.
Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced that the starting price for the 2020 Passat is $22,995 before destination charge. Given that the 2019 model year used to retail at $22,995 as well, there’s no denying that value for money is of the essence here. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine isn’t too shabby either, packing up to 174 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque.
The conservative design and underpinnings from the previous generation leave much to be desired. Even if Volkswagen makes a case for the “dynamic coupe-like roofline,” what’s the Arteon supposed to be then? Adding insult to injury, the Arteon sold stateside is an offshoot of the Euro-spec Passat.
LED headlights and taillights are standard, joined by prominent badging running the width of the trunklind, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and up to four color options for the interior upholstery. 18- and 19-inch wheels are optional, and VW also offers V-Tex leatherette and Nappa leather depending on trim level.
As mentioned beforehand, only the 2.0 TSI and six-speed Tiptronic will have to suffice. It’s rather clear that Volkswagen couldn’t convice the higher-ups to spend money on better drivetrains, not when even Honda and Toyota are struggling to sell the Accord and Camry in this crossover- and SUV-crazed market. Speaking of which, the two Japanese rivals are priced slightly higher than the new Passat.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships by the end of the year, the 2020 Passat makes more sense as a lease rather than an outright buy. For long-term ownership, the Accord and Camry are much better propositions for two particular reasons. On the one hand, they’re more reliable, and secondly, the Japanese duo has much better resale value than Vee-Dub thanks to their above-average reliability.
