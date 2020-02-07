2020 BAC Mono Bids Farewell With Bjork-Inspired Special Edition, Gen 2 Incoming

Briggs Automotive Company from Liverpool set up shop in 2009, then the Mono entered production in 2011. Since then, the lightweight single-seat sports car racked up 10 global production car records. The One, however, marks the end of an era for the British interloper with a starting price of £158,950 on-the-road.
Limited to three examples for the entire world, the Mono One was inspired by… wait for it… the music video for All Is Full Of Love by Bjork. More to the point, the robot in the clip serves as the main inspiration for the special edition. The three vehicles are finished in Iconic White, Carbon Black, and Neon Red.
Iconic White pays tribute to the first-ever example of the breed, shown to the world at the Retro Classics in Stuttgart nine years ago. The Carbon Black combines visible carbon-fiber bodywork with contrasting red for the logos and stitching. As for the Neon Red, the paintwork is complemented by white decals.
But wait, the Bjork shenanigans don’t stop here! Included in the price of the car is a one-off helmet with robot-inspired livery. Pretty cool, alright! “We wanted to give Mono the perfect send-off and this car does exactly that – it’s super rare and has endless unique features that make it serious proposition for collectors,” said Ian Briggs, the co-founder and design director of the boutique brand.
Along with information and pictures of the Mono One, Briggs Automotive Company has confirmed that the replacement model will go into production in the summer of 2021. Expected to sell as a 2022 model year, the Mono Gen 2 will be exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March.
“It’s now time for a new generation of BAC Mono and a new bid for world domination,” concluded Briggs. It remains to be seen if the 2.3-liter Cosworth engine and six-speed sequential transmission will soldier on, but we’re certain the Mono Gen 2 will retain the open-cockpit and single-seat layout of the outgoing model.
