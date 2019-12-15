4 N/A Gasoline vs. Turbo Diesel: Which 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD Is Quicker?

2020 Audi S6 TDI Wagon Is Slower to 100 KM/H Than BMW M550d

For this generation of Audi S6, the Germans downsized and switched to diesel. But at least the S6 TDI is the fastest car of its kind, right? Nope, BMW has that covered with the M550d 3 photos



Last year, this was replaced by a quad-turbo configuration making 400 hp. The S6 Avant sports a new Audi engine as well. It's twin-turbocharged and also boasts one of those electric superchargers to compensate for turbo lag.



However, while all animals are created equal, some are more equal than others. This acceleration comparison from Dutch magazine AutoTopNL proves the M550d is quicker not only on paper but also in the real world.



Between their times to 100 km/h (4.8 and 5.3 seconds), we see a hap of half a second. This might seem insignificant, but it's about the same as that between an S3 and RS3. So basically, both cars are mid-size luxury wagons with performance diesel powertrains and AWD , but BMW makes the quicker car.



These cars don't sell in significant volumes, but they are a source of pride for their respective makers. After all, Audi is still synonymous with TDI .



However, things don't all go the way of the BMW because it's somehow significantly more expensive. The M550d xDrive starts from €91,800 in Germany while the



I would do that in a heartbeat for something that's emblematic or different, but the S6 and M550d are neither. So either you live the first days of the electric revolution with a Tesla or get the RS6.



