2019 VW Golf R Variant Will Have 347 HP and Sleek Styling

The Golf R Variant is one of those fascinating cars that nobody can afford. Well, they do sell a few in Germany, but wagon popularity is growing, and Volkswagen wants to completely rethink the formula with the next generation.

Right now, the Variant is just a regular Golf that's been stretched behind the rear doors. Most panels are the same. But the next generation could have tapered LED taillights or a sloping roof.



Of course, with two years to go before it's revealed, this is all very hypothetical, including the rendering made by Auto Bild magazine, which you can check out in the video below.



What's not hypothetical is the fact that BlueMotion models will use a



The car will have a regular 12-volt electric system and a separate 48V one feeding the electric motor which acts as a generator when decelerating.



The German magazine also talks about a new Golf R Variant that has 347 PS. We thought we heard wrong because of the weird way they count over there. But it's correct. We don't remember any other performance car ever having this particular output, which translates to 255 kW. 420 Nm will also be provided, which is a lot for a 2.0 TSI.



Of course, AWD and a 7-speed DSG gearbox will also be standard with such a powerful car.



Where does this select new horsepower number come from? Does it have anything to do with the Tiguan R? These are questions we can't wait to have answered.



