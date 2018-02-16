2019 Subaru Ascent Priced from $31,995, Comes with All-New Turbo Engine

autoevolution
 

The biggest Subaru ever built will start selling this summer in the U.S., at the price tag on it has been revealed by the Japanese automaker. To have in all five different versions, the Subaru Ascent will retail starting from $31,995, destination charge not included.
Based on the extended version of the Subaru Global Platform, the Ascent comes with a new 2.4-liter Boxer engine, paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT. The gearbox allows an 8-speed manual mode that can be controlled vie steering wheel paddle shifters.

The huge SUV will offer seating for its passengers in nine different configurations. In all, up to eight people can be transported by the Ascent at the same time, making it the ideal car for soccer moms taking the entire class to school in the mornings.

Four trim levels will be featured on the Ascent: base, Premium, Limited, and Touring, in either seven or eight-passenger configurations. The starting price announced by Subaru is for the 8-passengers base version.

The top of the range model, the 7-passenger Ascent Touring, will retail for $44,695, nearly $15,000 above the price of the base trim, destination charge also not included.

The steep difference in price between the two is backed, claims Subaru, by several exterior styling changes, and by the luxurious interior of the car. Some USB ports, an 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, or the Harman Kardon Quantum Logic surround sound system are supposed to make up for the extra dollars spent.

The new Ascent will be manufactured at the Indiana plant, following a $140 million investment announced at the end of last year. After the Ascent begins rolling out the assembly lines, the facility will have an annual output capacity of 400,000 cars. Currently, Subaru produces there the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

Full details about the 2019 Subaru Ascent can be found in the document attached below.
