2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Official Videos Shed Light on Life With PHEV SUV

Porsche already has the Turbo S E-Hybrid in the Panamera. But realistically, that's a quarter-million dollar supercar with four doors. We're not surprised that the mode reasonable PHEV system made its debut in the third-generation Cayenne, which is the company's bread earner.As you might have heard already, the E-Hybrid is a little faster than a regular Cayenne. The bulk of the power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 producing 340. On top of that, there's an electric motor which on its own delivers 100 kW. Their combined output is 462 PS (455-h) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.Because the EV motor produces 400 Nm whenever you "flip the switch," the max system torque arrives as low as 1,000rpm. With a 0 to 60 sprint time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 157 mph (253 km/h), this bad boy is fast.Now let's move on to the really boring stuff. Using its standard 3.6 kW charger, the battery of the E-Hybrid will be topped up in exactly 7 hours and 48 minutes. No seconds? There's also the option of a 7.2 kW charger and a 230-volt source that gets the job done in 2 hours and 18 minutes. That's for a theoretical driving range of 27 miles (44 km). Lets' face it, that's not very good.The official videos put us at ease when it comes to quality. There are no inconsistent panel gaps or door handles that can malfunction like in a Porsche.The only noteworthy changes over the standard Cayenne are the Acid Green accents, such as the badging and brake calipers. Inside, the E-Hybrid obviously has hybrid-specific graphics and a standard Sport Chrono package included in the $80,950 sticker price.