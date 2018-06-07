autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes GLA Spied With Less Camo, Looks Like A-Class on Stilts

Sell a hatchback in this age, and some people will call it dorky or overpriced. However, if you raise it a little bit, you could be on to a winner. This is the formula for making the Mercedes-Benz GLA.
The first-generation crossover has been a huge success, drawing in a batch of much younger buyers to the star brand, especially in America. However, it's time for the smallest G-model to switch to a new platform and take advantage of that fresh tech that the 2019 A-Class has.

Like that car, the GLA II will have smaller, tapered LED headlights. With some of the heavy front camo coming off, we can also see a similar-looking grille design. Where the two differ is in the shape of the fenders, as we can see flares being added here.

It's possible that the two sister cars will be as similar as the Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country or the Infiniti Q30/QX30. If you have that hard-to-scratch crossover craving but don't want to stray too far from a city-friendly car, the GLA could be just the thing for you.

Similarities will be even more profound beneath the skin, as all the engines will be carried over. This includes 1.5-liter diesel and 1.3-liter turbo gasoline mills developed with Renault, as well as a 2-liter making 224 HP. At least one AMG model will be offered, that which has a little over 300 horsepower. We'd love to tell you that a 400 HP successor for the GLA 45 is on its way, but we haven't seen it yet.

Thanks to that new platform, the baby member of the G family will boast better head and legroom, plus about 20 more liters of trunk space. The new MBUX infotainment system will turn the current interior clutter into one of the best cabins in the segment. Look for an official debut towards the end of the year.

