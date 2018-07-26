French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

2019 Mercedes CLS 350 Coming to Australia With 299 HP 2.0-Liter

While the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class debuted exclusively with inline-6 engines, some smaller units have gradually also been added. For instance, the four-door coupe is being offered in Australia as the CLS 350, a rear-wheel drive, 2-liter powertrain. 15 photos



Those familiar with the recently updated E-Class, the one Wonder Woman drove, know that "350" engine already. It's known internally as the



The 48-volt electrical system combined with a small motor sandwiched between the gearbox and engine offers 10 kW (14 horsepower) and 150 Nm (110 pound-feet). Total system output is rated at 299 and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. This should get you to 100 km/h in about six seconds.



Now, luxury imports are very expensive in Australia, so even the 2-liter CLS costs an eye-watering AU$136,900. At today's exchange rates, that's equivalent to $101,000 before any options. Among them, we'd mention the AU$7,900 Edition 1 package which includes gloss-black 20-inch wheels, a diamond radiator grille, and a sportier cabin.



There are other engines available, of course. The Goldilocks setting belongs to the HP and 500 Nm, 250 of which can come from EQ Boost.



Costing AU$155,529, this model brings a larger 80-liter tank, soft-close doors and massaging seats. The range topper is the same as everywhere else, the AMG CLS53 4Matic+.



It gets 435 HP and 520 Nm matched to the same 9-speed auto like the other two but featuring an AMG tune. For AU $179,529, it also bundles limited-slip differential on the rear axle and obvious AMG upgrades.



