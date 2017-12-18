2019 Mercedes C-Class Shows Heavily Revised Headlights Again

Despite the rise of compacts and crossovers, the C-Class continues to be a core model for Mercedes. As such, the company has dumped a lot of money into the development of this mid-life facelift.

3 photos



Last month, this particular headlight configuration was sighted for the first time, and we have a new video today, allowing us to see it in detail. Mercedes took advantage of the existing headlight frame and stuffed it with new LED technology.



The projectors are split into top and bottom, a bit like what we see on some Volvos. There will, of course, also be a cheaper xenon configuration on some models. But a daytime running brow appears to be shared by all the models.



In many ways, the body now resembles the E-Class, which in turn looks like the S-Class. And you thought only Audi made everything the same?



In an effort to drop CO2 emissions, Mercedes is likely to introduce a new 2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine for the C 200d and



There's a rumor that the 1.3-liter made by Renault for the A-Class will also find its way into the C-Class. Another one says a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder is under development. That's exciting... but slightly worrying stuff.



At the top of the range, we should have the C43 and C63. There's nothing to suggest the new inline-six will replace the V6 in the former, especially as the American S-Class still has the old unit. But both Audi and BMW have small engines in their comparable models, so anything can happen.



