2019 Ford Focus Sedan Has Comic Wrap, Looks Like a Volvo

16 Mar 2018
The all-new Ford Focus has been spied in sedan form ahead of its April debut in Berlin. Well, 'spied" is not the right word for it, as the compact 4-door is putting itself out there with an attention-grabbing comic book wrap.
The move isn't unexpected since Ford got millions of YouTube views with its quirky overdubs of our childhood cartoons, such as Captain Planet, Dragon Ball, and Sailor Moon. But considering they had such an original idea, maybe they should have hired a better art, as the girl's upturned nose isn't sexy at all.

The Focus sedan looks even more like a Volvo than its hatchback and wagon counterparts because of the relationship between the roof and taillights. "Thor's Hammer" headlights seem right at home on a comic book car.

The Mk4 Focus will enter production at the Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany this June. However, the wagon body and Vignale trim will be added in September, our info suggests. The sedan will most likely be exported from China to all other markets, similar to the Volvo S90.

Based on an all-new platform, the Focus will receive a familiar mix of EcoBoost gasoline and EcoBlue diesel engines, ranging in output from around 100 to 180 HP in the case of the sedan.

We believe that the 1.5-liter turbo will serve as the mainstay for the American compact sedan market, thus competing with the Civic's 1.5L VTEC Turbo and the 2019 Jetta's 147-hp 1.4-liter. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed base manual and 8-speed automatic, helping it get closer to that 40mpg magic number.

Sadly, there are no plans for an RS or ST version of the Focus IV sedan. However, it will look the part when equipped with the ST-Line body kit.

Of course, people don't buy compact sedans to go really fast. They want the most comfort and toys available per buck, and the new Focus will offer superior NVH characteristics, the significantly improved SYNC 3 infotainment, Qi wireless charging and an array of safety toys.
