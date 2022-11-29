2019 Corvette ZR1 Looks Like Darth Vader's Attack Ship, Packs Over 1,000 HP

If you've ever had a project car, here's a thought that probably crossed your mind at least once. "When I can afford it, I'll just buy a supercar and keep it unmodified!" But that rarely happens. Once you've discovered the wonders of tuning, you'll never settle for a bone-stock vehicle again. People have been adding twin turbos and plenty of other upgrades to their supercars for years now, and it's not like they're going to stop anytime soon.
Just think of it this way. You're finally in a position where you can afford to buy one of the fastest cars America has ever built: the 2019 Corvette ZR1. You'll get full access to a 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 that outputs 755 horsepower (766 ps) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque.
If you're as fast as Jim Mero, you could even lap the Nürburgring in less than seven minutes in this thing. But there's always the possibility that a Shelby GT500 or a tuned 911 Turbo S could go flying past you down a straight line. And you wouldn't want that to happen now, would you?
Companies like Newtech Performance and Vengeance Racing will provide you with the parts you need to turn the heat up and leave most opponents in the dust. But you also need to have a ZR1 before you can do that. And it seems like the people over at Chicago Motor Cars have just the right thing for you.
This Jet Black model already looks like Darth Vader's attack ship with the ZTK Track Performance Package, but the element of surprise can be found under the hood. After all, spending an extra $10K won't be that hard in the grand scheme, and you'll also enjoy having a rarer configuration compared to everyone else.
After several upgrades, the LT5 V8 will now deliver up to 859 wheel horsepower on 93 Octane fuel. Switch to E85, and you're now up to 1,030 wheel horsepower. So it's easy to understand why the seller has labeled it a "track and street monster."
Few cars are as exciting as the 2019 Corvette ZR1, at least in this price range. But with a bit of fine-tuning, it can be even better. Remember, horsepower is like money in the bank. You don't always need all of it, but it's good to know it's there.
Some of you will complain that it would have been nicer with the seven-speed manual, but with the eight-speed automatic it might be easier for you to focus on driving. It comes as no surprise that this ZR1 also has the 3ZR Preferred Equipment Group option, and we can't think of anything we would change about it. With 7,378 miles (11,873 km) on the odometer, expect to pay just under $200,000 if you want to drive it home.
