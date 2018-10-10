2019 BMW X5 Shown on Location Once More

autoevolution
It’s about for months now since BMW presented the new generation of the X5, the bigger, meaner SUV meant to keep the Bavarians at the top of the sales chart in this segment, but this hasn’t stopped BMW from releasing a bunch of new photos showing the model on Wednesday.
The pics released by BMW shows the X5 on location in Atlanta, Georgia, where the carmaker held the international media launch for the SUV, as the X5 is getting ready to start sales.

In some countries, the configurator for the new X5 is already live, including in the U.S. There, the new X5 will sell from $60,700 for the entry-level model. Only two trims will be available, the xDrive40i and xDrive50i, with the latter selling for as much as $75,750.

A tad more expensive than the outgoing generation, but with a tad more to offer, too.

In all, the new X5 will be offered in four different versions, two gasoline and two diesel: X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50i (which will not be available in Europe), X5 xDrive30d and X5 M50d.

All of the engines in the lineup would be made available with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, one that has been tweaked and now features new control electronics and new torsion dampers.

The new 2019 X5 has a wheelbase that is 42 mm longer than its predecessor (1.65 inches). It is also 36 mm longer (1.4 inches) and 66 mm (2.6 inches) wider, and the road stance has improved as well, thanks to the 19 mm added to its height (0.7 inches). 

But the most changes for the new X5 are to be seen at the interior. For the first time in the model series – the last refreshed version was released four years ago, when we still were in the Stone Age of infotainment systems – the dashboard features a fully-digital instrument cluster in the shape of a 12.3-inch screen. An additional 12.3-inch screen acts as a control display in the center of the dashboard.

The new generation X5 will begin selling in the United States in November.
