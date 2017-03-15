2019 BMW i8 Spyder Spied, Getting Closer to Production

BMW engineers are working full time to complete the development of the i8 Spyder, with the open-top incarnation of the hybrid sportscar having now been spied testing alongside a coupe.





The Mind you, the fixed-roof i8 seen here is the kind you can currently find in a showroom, while the Spyder will also mark the introduction of the mid-cycle revamp for the hybrid.As for the camouflage covering the test car, those of you who checked out the BMW i3 facelift spyshots we delivered earlier today will recognize the pattern.The early uncertainties about the roof are now gone, as it is now obvious that the German automaker is using a cloth top for the i8 Spyder. Given the innovative CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) structure of the sportscar, we're expecting the roof mechanism to stay on the innovation side.With the i8 Coupe testing alongside the Spyder, it is now easier to notice the rear deck and rear apron differences between the two incarnations of the Bimmer.The humps found on the rear section of the i8 Spyder add to the charisma of the model, while also delivering respectable visiblity.The i8's mid-cycle refresh will also bring changes under the skin. And we can look to the i8 Formula E safety car upgrades the carmaker has made for hints on the powertrain transformations. To be more precise, the safety car's battery pack has jumped from 7.1 to 10 kWh, so you can expect a hefty driving range increase (the boost could go up to 50 percent).In terms of the output, the wildest rumors out there suggest that the plug-in hybrid sportscar will jump from its current 362 hp to 400 horses. This version would see both the turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and the front axle-motivating electric motor being updated.The Bavarian automaker is expected to bring the i8 Spyder to the market next year, probably as a 2019 model.