2019 BMW 1 Series Looks Better in Latest Nurburgring Spy Video

The story of BMW and front-wheel drive started several years ago with the 2 Series Active Tourer, a rival for the Mercedes B-Class. We put up with it and will soon be rewarded with something people actually want to drive, a hot hatch.

Besides being the all-new 1 Series, this prototype also happens to be the M135i, which will replace the M140i. Instead of a 3-liter turbo mounted longitudinally under the hood and mostly powering the rear wheels, this new car has a 2-liter a la Golf R.



The M135i holds virtually no secrets. It's going to have 300 horsepower and somewhere around 350 to 370 Nm of torque. This will be delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic.



In the past few weeks, we've also learned about one of the M135i's rivals. Mercedes- AMG 's boss has confirmed the HP or slightly more and will feature the EQ Boost system as an added perk.



Of course, both companies are playing second fiddle to hot hatchbacks that have existed for generations, like the Golf R, Focus RS, and Civic Type R.



Don't get us wrong; we don't hate the current M140i, the one with the big six-cylinder. But it's more of a shrunken 3 Series or a combination between a GT and a compact car. If BMW plays its cards right, the replacement model will be lighter, more agile while also adding practicality to the mix.



Of course, not everybody will want the M version of the 1 Series. Most will be happy with BMW's smaller 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engines, the ones that are also used in the MINI Clubman.



