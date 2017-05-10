2018 BMW 1 Series Facelift Spied Again, Expect To See It Revealed Soon

BMW
is currently working on two different versions of the 1 Series
. Both are being tested on public roads in prototype form, but one is a facelift, while the other is its replacement
.
Our spy photographers
have sent us a photo set of a mildly-camouflaged 1 Series five-door hatchback that was being tested in Germany. The example seen in the image gallery is a rear-wheel-drive model, which will get a few versions with all-wheel-drive
. It is the facelift of the ongoing 1 Series
, which is expected to be the final Life Cycle Impulse for this model.
Its role is to keep the compact hatchback from BMW fresh in the line-up and at dealers until the replacement
arrives. The second facelift in the 1 Series range brings the latest technology of the German brand into this line-up, and it also gives the engineers the chance to add improved engines and transmissions in the line.
The design team also had the occasion to perform a few changes, as you can observe in the images attached to this story. The headlights have been modified, and the signature kidney grille has also been remodeled. The rear lights also get a minor improvement, but the rest of the car seems to stay unchanged.
The interior of the 1 Series gets a refresh in the form of small improvements in certain areas, but no dramatic changes. In other words, BMW has tweaked as much as it could without replacing bigger components that would have led to significant alterations of the production line.
The exhibit seen in the photos is expected to be the last BMW 1 Series with rear-wheel-drive, so get one when it is launched on the market if you are interested in a compact hatchback with this setup. Other brands do not offer a rear-wheel-drive-hatchback in the compact segment, and this configuration is not expected to return anytime soon, if ever.