2018 BMW 1 Series Facelift is Just a Tiny Little Nose Job, Also a Swan Song

BMW
almost never does the trick of facelifting a model twice in its production cycle, but the 1 Series F20
will be an exception to that rule.
Apart from that, the current 1 Series will also be the last compact BMW hatchback with rear-wheel-drive, so if you're into that type of drive configuration you better hurry and buy one while you still can.
As most of you know, BMW is already testing the next generation of the model
, which will switch to a version of the MINI
-developed UKL platform, just like the 2 Series Active Tourer
and the BMW X1 F48
.
Meanwhile, the newly refreshed 1 Series F20 looks more like a special edition version than a revamped model, but it's arguably a bit better looking from most angles. By that we also mean it looks meaner, mostly thanks to the new Shadow editions, which feature an all-black kidney grille, black inserts in the LED headlights and darkened LED taillights.
Five new wheel designs in both 17-inch and 18-inch sizes complement the two new exterior colors, one of which is called Sunset Orange and the other one Seaside Blue.
On the inside, there is a redesigned instrument panel, new materials, and a new leather upholstery option, while the iDrive system is improved to its latest version. Thanks to the updated ConnectedDrive Services, the 2018 1 Series can benefit from just about the same features as the techno-savvy 5 Series G30
.
We're talking about Real Time Traffic Information, On-Street Parking Information and vehicle access via Remote Services. For those planning to work on the run, the available WiFi hotspot can be paired with up to ten devices, which is a bit overkill if you ask us.
The engine lineup has remained unchanged compared to the previous version, and BMW is keen to remind everyone that the model's RWD system is not offered by any rival. Well, it won't be offered by BMW either in a couple of years, if things go as originally planned. There is small chance that they won't
, though, so let's hope for the best.