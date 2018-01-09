autoevolution
 

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets Cheaper By as Much as $2,180

As far as crossover utility vehicles are concerned, Volkswagen is having a hard time selling them in SUV-driven markets such as the United States. So what did the German automaker decided to do to improve sales in this segment? Lower the price of three trim levels of the Tiguan, of course!
Made official by a notice sent to U.S. dealers, Automotive News reports that the change sees the sticker price of the Tiguan S drop by $600. To this effect, the cheapest 2018 Tiguan starts at $25,495, excluding the old-generation model that soldiers on at $22,860 under the Limited name.

Moving on to the mid-range SE, this trim level is $2,180 cheaper than before at $27,650, which is an astounding difference when you think about the inherent value of the Tiguan SE. As for the SEL grade, Volkswagen of America slashed the retail price by $1,460, translating to $31,990.

The range-topping SEL Premium hasn’t been touched, continuing to sticker at $37,150 including destination. The pricing strategy extends to 4Motion-equipped models. The question is, why would Volkswagen cut prices of the Tiguan? Hinrich Woebcken has an interesting answer to that.

Speaking to Automotive News, the chief executive at Volkswagen of America highlighted that “he wants to reposition the Volkswagen brand as more of a mass-market automaker in the U.S. to increase sales.” Hold on, wasn’t Volkswagen exactly that from day one? Whatever the case, the German automaker can’t help but feel a little overwhelmed by the competitiveness of domestic brands battling in the compact UV segment.

As ever, the 2018 Tiguan is covered by a 6-year/72,000-mile transferable bumper-to-bumper warranty. The 2.0-liter TSI, meanwhile, develops 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet in this application, translating to 22 mpg city and 27 mpg highway in conjunction with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Since it went on sale in July 2017, the all-new Tiguan sold 21,023 vehicles in the United States through the end of the year.
