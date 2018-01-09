2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets Cheaper By as Much as $2,180

Made official by a notice sent to U.S.
dealers, Automotive News reports that the change sees the sticker price of the Tiguan S drop by $600. To this effect, the cheapest 2018 Tiguan starts at $25,495, excluding the old-generation model that soldiers on at $22,860 under the Limited name.
Moving on to the mid-range SE, this trim level is $2,180 cheaper than before at $27,650, which is an astounding difference when you think about the inherent value of the Tiguan SE. As for the SEL grade, Volkswagen of America slashed the retail price by $1,460, translating to $31,990.
The range-topping SEL Premium hasn’t been touched, continuing to sticker at $37,150 including destination. The pricing strategy extends to 4Motion-equipped models. The question is, why would Volkswagen cut prices of the Tiguan? Hinrich Woebcken has an interesting answer to that.
Speaking to Automotive News
, the chief executive at Volkswagen of America highlighted that “he wants to reposition the Volkswagen brand as more of a mass-market automaker in the U.S. to increase sales.”
Hold on, wasn’t Volkswagen exactly that from day one? Whatever the case, the German automaker can’t help but feel a little overwhelmed by the competitiveness of domestic brands battling in the compact UV segment.
As ever, the 2018 Tiguan is covered by a 6-year/72,000-mile transferable bumper-to-bumper warranty. The 2.0-liter TSI, meanwhile, develops 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet
in this application, translating to 22 mpg city and 27 mpg highway in conjunction with the eight-speed automatic transmission.
Since it went on sale in July 2017, the all-new Tiguan sold 21,023 vehicles in the United States through the end of the year.