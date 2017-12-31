2019 Volkswagen Touareg Set For Spring 2018 Debut

That’s what Volkswagen promises in the official announcement on the all-new Touareg’s debut, mentioning that it’s been “redesigned right down to the very last LED.”
The newcomer will debut sometime in the spring, after the up! GTI
hot hatchback comes to market with a starting price of €16,975.
There’s still debate as to which venue Volkswagen will use to unveil the Touareg. Traditionalists agree on the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, whilst other people suggest Auto China 2018
in April is the place where the world premiere will unfold. Whichever venue floats Volkswagen’s boat more, there’s no denying the first examples will arrive in dealer showrooms in the latter half of 2018, pegging the Touareg Mk3 for the 2019 model year.
Spied without a bit of camouflage a few weeks ago, the 2019 Touareg
is a good-looking son of a gun that adopts many styling details from the T-Prime GTE Concept. The grille is shinier and bigger than ever, as is the footprint, brightness of the LEDs, and there are lots of onboard toys to get your pulse racing, including a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster.
Underpinned by the MLB Evo platform of the Audi Q7
, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg will soldier on with the 3.0 V6 TDI
in markets such as Europe. And of course, shifting will be the duty of a ZF-developed eight-speed automatic.
The gentle giant has been discontinued in the United States
because of its age, price, and to make room for the MQB-based Atlas and Tiguan. Still, there are many people who wish that Volkswagen would revert its decision.