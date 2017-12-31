autoevolution
 

2019 Volkswagen Touareg Set For Spring 2018 Debut

31 Dec 2017
Can you believe the second generation of the Touareg is more than seven years old, going on eight? The mid-size sport utility vehicle’s advanced age is even more apparent when you realize the Touareg’s best years in terms of sales were 2011 for the U.S. and 2012 for Europe. With these results in mind, there’s no denying the third incarnation has to be superior in every single way.
That’s what Volkswagen promises in the official announcement on the all-new Touareg’s debut, mentioning that it’s been “redesigned right down to the very last LED.” The newcomer will debut sometime in the spring, after the up! GTI hot hatchback comes to market with a starting price of €16,975.

There’s still debate as to which venue Volkswagen will use to unveil the Touareg. Traditionalists agree on the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, whilst other people suggest Auto China 2018 in April is the place where the world premiere will unfold. Whichever venue floats Volkswagen’s boat more, there’s no denying the first examples will arrive in dealer showrooms in the latter half of 2018, pegging the Touareg Mk3 for the 2019 model year.

Spied without a bit of camouflage a few weeks ago, the 2019 Touareg is a good-looking son of a gun that adopts many styling details from the T-Prime GTE Concept. The grille is shinier and bigger than ever, as is the footprint, brightness of the LEDs, and there are lots of onboard toys to get your pulse racing, including a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster.

Underpinned by the MLB Evo platform of the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg will soldier on with the 3.0 V6 TDI in markets such as Europe. And of course, shifting will be the duty of a ZF-developed eight-speed automatic.

The gentle giant has been discontinued in the United States because of its age, price, and to make room for the MQB-based Atlas and Tiguan. Still, there are many people who wish that Volkswagen would revert its decision.
