Volkswagen Amarok Small Truck Might Come to the U.S., Trademark Filing Suggests

Volkswagen was kind of late to the pickup party, but when it did finally arrive, it put on its best clothes and made quite an impression, despite being its first time out.

6 photos



Or at least they used not to be because the Americans are slowly but surely discovering their appeal. Not everybody who needs a pickup wants a heavy duty machine that takes up the better part of a lane and requires an entire street as a driveway, so small might not be that bad after all.



It's not like North America hasn't had small pickups before: think of the



However, German pickup truck would have to go through some modifications. For instance, it would have to include at least one gasoline engine in its lineup, and it would need to have at least six cylinders. Much like the diesel version does now.



The Amarok currently comes with a 3.0-liter TDI V6 unit with various power outputs, but 224 hp might not seem enough for everyone. Well, considering the huge pool of engines the Volkswagen Group has at its disposal, finding the right one for the American Amarok shouldn't be a problem.



It's not the first time there have been rumors about VW making the move with The three main markets for the Amarok are South America, Australia, and Europe, and some people might find it odd that the country where pickup trucks are kings, the United States of America, is not on the list. That's because the Amarok is what people here call a "small truck," and small trucks aren't the most desirable.Or at least they used not to be because the Americans are slowly but surely discovering their appeal. Not everybody who needs a pickup wants a heavy duty machine that takes up the better part of a lane and requires an entire street as a driveway, so small might not be that bad after all.It's not like North America hasn't had small pickups before: think of the Chevrolet Colorado, for example, or the Honda Ridgeline, or even the Ford Ranger. With their popularity on the rise, there has never been a better time for Volkswagen to make a move.However, German pickup truck would have to go through some modifications. For instance, it would have to include at least one gasoline engine in its lineup, and it would need to have at least six cylinders. Much like the diesel version does now.The Amarok currently comes with a 3.0-literV6 unit with various power outputs, but 224 hp might not seem enough for everyone. Well, considering the huge pool of engines the Volkswagen Group has at its disposal, finding the right one for the American Amarok shouldn't be a problem.It's not the first time there have been rumors about VW making the move with the Amarok , but this time the moment seems right. Motrolix discovered Volkswagen filed for a trademark for the Amarok name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in November last year, which even though is not the first time it has happened, does suggest the pickup might have its long overdue North American debut soon.