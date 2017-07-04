autoevolution

2018 Subaru Impreza Will Show Off Its European Side At Frankfurt Motor Show

4 Jul 2017, 8:31 UTC ·
by
Now in its fifth generation, the all-new Subaru Impreza is preparing to go on sale in Europe. One year and six months after the compact-sized model was first shown, that is, for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is the venue where Europe will get its first glimpse of the redesigned Impreza.
The timing is definitely now in Subaru’s advantage, but on the other hand, it is worth remembering that the Impreza is a distinctive offering in a crowded segment. The second model to be underpinned by the Japanese automaker’s Global platform, the Impreza in European specification will come as standard with Symmetrical AWD and a four-cylinder boxer mill.

Boasting a 5-millimeter lower center of gravity compared to the fourth generation, the new kid on the block further boasts a more rigid body shell. Subaru makes a case for improved handling, though the Impreza also plays ball in the safety department. As standard, the EyeSight suite of features promises “world-class collision safety for total peace of mind.” Be that as it may, Subaru has yet to confirm if the European-spec Impreza will be equipped with the hood-integrated pedestrian protection airbag.

More spacious than its predecessor thanks to a 25-millimeter longer wheelbase, the 2018 Impreza will be offered with a selection of gasoline- and diesel-fed four-cylinder engines. The range will start with an entry-level 1.6, continue with the 2.0-liter derivative of the free-breathing boxer, and will be rounded off by a 2.0-liter boxer diesel.

Customers in the market for something more comfortable than a stick shift will have to settle for a continuously variable tranny. It may not be the sportiest box out there, but the seven-speed manual mode function gives the driver better control over the power and torque bands thanks to pre-set ratios.

The winner of Japanese Car of the Year 2017, the all-new Impreza has big shoes to fill regardless of the market where it is sold. Since the nameplate was introduced in 1992, Subaru managed to sell approximately 2.5 million examples of the rally-bred breed, of which 250,000 in the Old Continent.

 

