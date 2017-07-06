2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Spied in Production Guise, Changes Camouflage

The only time when most of us care even just a little about commercial vehicles is when we're expecting a parcel delivery, but that doesn't mean there aren't people who are interested in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter just as much as you are in the next Lamborghini.

13 photos



But it will be a cold day in hell before a manufacturer tests an unreleased model - be it a commercial vehicle - without the mandatory wrapping, so it's best to give up on that fantasy. Besides, Mercedes-Benz has extra reasoning to keep the new Sprinter's looks a secret, since that's the main reason that led to its split with



The two German companies used to work together previously on the development of the



Now, though, both brands wanted to include some of their stylistic identity into the new generations, so they had to part ways. Mercedes-Benz wanted to bring the Sprinter visually closer to the new V-Class, which is considerably smaller and more luxurious.



Not that the new Sprinter won't be a limousine of its own in the segment. Previous spy shots partly revealed the interior, and even though there's enough plastic there to cover the supply for the Lego factory for a week, it's still the cabin you'd want to find yourself in out of any other on the market.



The powertrains are also one of the Sprinter's strong points, and we suspect most of them will carry over with just minor adjustments to increase efficiency (more power, better economy and lower emissions). Expect the Sprinter to get a host of new electronic driver aids as well, further increasing its safety ratings.







