2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Spied Driving Near The Brand's Museum

A YouTuber spotted a few Mercedes-Benz
prototypes while they were being tested in Stuttgart. They happened to drive near the brand’s museum, and this led to an interesting video.
The highlight of the clip is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
, which has been featured on our portal several times before this report. If you have followed the topic, you already know that the German brand is no longer cooperating with Volkswagen on the development of the next generation of utilitarian vehicles.
The two companies have decided to go their separate ways with the Sprinter and Crafter, which led to different design and development directions for the successors of the two products.
This story is focused on the upcoming Sprinter
, which will have an adapted design that will make it resemble the ongoing V-Class. The latter is an MPV
, but the three-pointed star brand has been working on updating and improving its utility models. This category of vehicles is often overlooked, but this will not fly with Daimler AG.
Through this program, the conglomerate will introduce innovative technologies into its utility models, all “borrowed” from the range of passenger cars. Since Mercedes-Benz is a premium automaker, it has advanced driver assistance and crash prevention systems, which some volume brands do not possess.
The cool part for Sprinter
owners in the future is that these systems will be integrated step-by-step into the end product, and customers will benefit from safer vans. Those products will be easier to drive, will do more to help the operator keep them in the right lane, and enhance comfort and safety.
Just like with every new generation of a particular product, Mercedes-Benz will work to improve the fuel economy of this model.
Furthermore, performance will be enhanced, but not for a Nurburgring record, but to increase its utility in day-to-day situations. In other words, we are writing about useable torque and power, along with fewer vibrations and less noise.