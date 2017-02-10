2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Spied Testing In Winter Conditions, We Have Video

Mercedes-Benz
is preparing to launch the next-generation Sprinter
, which will mark a significant shift for the German company.
Unlike the ongoing generation, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will not share its platform or body with the 2018 Volkswagen Crafter. Some of you know that Daimler and Volkswagen used to share the platform, production line, and body for the two models, to reduce manufacturing and development costs, but the deal did not move through.
Most likely, the two brands wanted to focus on their factories and facilities to please their unions, which could have led to discussions that will move production of both models from the current plants to other sites.
Moreover, both companies were probably interested in applying their design language even to the line of vans, and Mercedes-Benz does not mix with Volkswagen when styling is concerned.
The Sprinter van will begin to resemble the V-Class, an MPV
from Mercedes-Benz that is described by some as “the S-Class” of the segment. The three-pointed-star brand could try to expand that idea to this range of products, which are already appreciated by professionals for their traits. We have a video of the next-generation Sprinter while it was undergoing winter testing in Sweden.
Mercedes-Benz’ 2018 Sprinter is expected to come with more driver assistance technologies, along with numerous improvements to fuel economy, performance, and capabilities
In the case of the next-generation Sprinter, Mercedes-Benz started work on a new factory last summer
, which will be situated in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Mercedes-Benz’s second-biggest market for the Sprinter
was the United States of America in 2016, so it makes sense for the German brand to build it where it sells the most units.
Mercedes-Benz already assembled Sprinter models in semi-knocked-down kits in the North Charleston facility since 2015, but that still involved import fees.
With the new Presidential administration, the German company could face even higher taxes on imported products, which Daimler will avoid thanks to investments it decided to make before the elections.