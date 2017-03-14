Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Spotted Testing Caravan Conversion, It Fits Just Right

Mercedes-Benz
is working on the next generation of the Sprinter, which will be built independently from its former partners at Volkswagen
.
The 2018 Sprinter
will get an infusion of technology, and that will also lead to an expansion of the possibilities for this range. Apparently, customers will be offered a caravan conversion from the automaker, and the selected partner for that is Hymer, as you can notice in the photo gallery that includes images of the additional body panels.
For the first time since our car spies
have been photographing the Sprinter, we have an image of the interior. You can observe a luxurious-looking steering wheel, complete with leather and chrome trim, along with a set of paddles, which are going to be used to switch gears.
The German model has a massive center console, which seems to be dominated by two air vents. Below them, the users will find a pair of storage spaces.
Right in the middle of the dash, this prototype has two storage areas, but we expect a multimedia unit to be fitted here for the higher trim options in the range.
Unfortunately, the gauge cluster in not visible in this photo, so we can only presume it still uses analog dials with a TFT screen between them. Apart from these observations, the interior of the next-generation Sprinter
does not reveal too many secrets, but there’s a limit to the number of surprises that can be hidden in a new generation of a vehicle from this category.
The camper conversion based on the Sprinter uses a mix of metal and fiberglass, as you can observe in the images. The resulting vehicle is also taller than the regular Sprinter, and it is also slightly wider.
It could be based on the version of this model that has a pickup bed, but we notice that the usual panel that is placed behind the front seats is missing in the converted Sprinter. The difference means that the driver will be able to enter the accommodation area without exiting the vehicle, which is always a plus when a caravan is concerned.