autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Spotted Testing Caravan Conversion, It Fits Just Right

 
14 Mar 2017, 8:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-Benz is working on the next generation of the Sprinter, which will be built independently from its former partners at Volkswagen.
The 2018 Sprinter will get an infusion of technology, and that will also lead to an expansion of the possibilities for this range. Apparently, customers will be offered a caravan conversion from the automaker, and the selected partner for that is Hymer, as you can notice in the photo gallery that includes images of the additional body panels.

For the first time since our car spies have been photographing the Sprinter, we have an image of the interior. You can observe a luxurious-looking steering wheel, complete with leather and chrome trim, along with a set of paddles, which are going to be used to switch gears.

The German model has a massive center console, which seems to be dominated by two air vents. Below them, the users will find a pair of storage spaces.

Right in the middle of the dash, this prototype has two storage areas, but we expect a multimedia unit to be fitted here for the higher trim options in the range.

Unfortunately, the gauge cluster in not visible in this photo, so we can only presume it still uses analog dials with a TFT screen between them. Apart from these observations, the interior of the next-generation Sprinter does not reveal too many secrets, but there’s a limit to the number of surprises that can be hidden in a new generation of a vehicle from this category.

The camper conversion based on the Sprinter uses a mix of metal and fiberglass, as you can observe in the images. The resulting vehicle is also taller than the regular Sprinter, and it is also slightly wider.

It could be based on the version of this model that has a pickup bed, but we notice that the usual panel that is placed behind the front seats is missing in the converted Sprinter. The difference means that the driver will be able to enter the accommodation area without exiting the vehicle, which is always a plus when a caravan is concerned.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Caravan mercedes-benz sprinter Mercedes-Benz spyshots Sprinter
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74