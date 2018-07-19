Mazda CX-5 is UK’s Safest Used Car for New Parents

If you’re thinking of buying a new car but don’t have the budget to splash on a new one, know that you don’t have to compromise on safety. You can still get a decently-prized and very safe car for you and your entire family.

11 photos



So, if you’re a new parent and are suddenly overwhelmed by the responsibility of taking care of your child while on the road, breathe easy: you can still get a very safe car, even if it’s second-hand. Research shows that the



The ranking was obtained based on criteria developed by Co-op Insurance, pertaining to the child safety elements that each model comes equipped with,



“All cars needed to have a 5 Star Euro NCAP star rating and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) fitted, with a specific focus on Euro NCAP child occupant scores that included front and side protection and how easy and safe it is to fit child restraints in the rear seats,” the publication says.



The same research has also unveiled the top 10 safest used cars for 2018, so there’s a little something for drivers without kids, too.



Volvo V40 with safety pack tops the list for the third time in as many years, followed by the Honda Civic, Hyundai i30, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the Mazda 3. Rounding up the top 10 are Volkswagen Golf, Kia Rio, Nissan Qashqai, Nissan Pulsar and Vauxhall Astra.



To determine this ranking, the cars had to have “a five-star Euro NCAP rating, have CO2 emissions of 120g/km or less and be available to purchase on the second-hand market for £15,000 or less,” the publication says.



Crashworthiness with ratings for adult, child and pedestrian protection, and availability of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) were also among the criteria included. Research by Co-op Insurance and Thatcham Research has revealed the top 5 safest used cars for new parents and the top 10 safest used cars in the UK for the year 2018. Yes, we know we still have many months to go before 2018 is over, but you know how these things go.So, if you’re a new parent and are suddenly overwhelmed by the responsibility of taking care of your child while on the road, breathe easy: you can still get a very safe car, even if it’s second-hand. Research shows that the Mazda CX-5 is the safest bet you can make, followed by the Volkswagen Touran, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, Nissan Qashqai and the Toyota RAV-4.The ranking was obtained based on criteria developed by Co-op Insurance, pertaining to the child safety elements that each model comes equipped with, Express notes.“All cars needed to have a 5 Star Euro NCAP star rating and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) fitted, with a specific focus on Euro NCAP child occupant scores that included front and side protection and how easy and safe it is to fit child restraints in the rear seats,” the publication says.The same research has also unveiled the top 10 safest used cars for 2018, so there’s a little something for drivers without kids, too.Volvo V40 with safety pack tops the list for the third time in as many years, followed by the Honda Civic, Hyundai i30, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the Mazda 3. Rounding up the top 10 are Volkswagen Golf, Kia Rio, Nissan Qashqai, Nissan Pulsar and Vauxhall Astra.To determine this ranking, the cars had to have “a five-star Euro NCAP rating, have CO2 emissions of 120g/km or less and be available to purchase on the second-hand market for £15,000 or less,” the publication says.Crashworthiness with ratings for adult, child and pedestrian protection, and availability of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) were also among the criteria included.