Cops Warn You Still Can’t Use Your Phone at the Drive-Thru

Paying at the drive-thru with your phone might seem like a more convenient option, compared to the traditional ones, but cops could still ticket you for using your phone while driving. The same goes for texting or checking emails, it goes without saying.
Logic would say that drive-thru restaurants are private property and, as such, you’d be legally allowed to use a mobile phone while behind the wheel. The law says that this isn’t the case, and if a cop catches you doing it in the UK you face a £200 fine and 6 point penalty off your license.
If you’re a new driver and have less than 2 years of experience, that translates into an instant ban, because you’re only allowed a maximum of 6 points penalty.
This applies both if you’re using the phone to make a payment or are using it for your own personal pleasure, to chat, check emails or browse the net while you’re pulling out.
“Even if you are coming out of a drive-thru, keep your eyes on the road and your hands off your phone,” Road Policing Unit says, as cited by Express.
In other words, you can’t use your phone when you’re behind the wheel, and the law stipulates just 2 exceptions: when you’re safely parked, the engine is off and your handbrake is applied, or when you need to make an emergency call, or it would be unsafe or impractical to stop the car. As the officer in the video at the bottom of the page explains, the law is very descriptive and explicit on the issue of texting while driving.
If you’re safely parked but the engine is still running and you’re on your phone, you’re one cop away from a ticket, make no mistake about it. So, best to be safe than sorry.
