2018 Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXR Goes Official

For 2018, Kawasaki is expanding its side-by-side lineup with the addition of the new MULE PRO-FXR, featuring increased recreational abilities and premium styling that puts it at the top of the premium segment.

14 photos



Speaking about the interior, it comes with conventional three-point seatbelts and handholds for each passenger along with an adjustable steering wheel that uses an electric power steering system to reduce effort.



However, all this ruggedness would be nothing without a proper powerplant, so CVT and an electrically selectable two- and four-wheel drive system.



Another important feature is a revised independent suspension, which has been tuned to improve traction and better soak up the bumps. The suspension uses twin-tube, preload-adjustable shocks at each corner, giving the MULE a ground clearance of 10.4 inches.



Capacity wise, the vehicle has a steel-reinforced cargo bed measuring 37.5 x 53.3 x 11 inches and it can carry up to 2000 lbs. An integrated 2-inch hitch receiver can enhance the versatility of the MULE PRO-FXR as it provides the ability to tow a substantial 2000 lb load where permitted by state law.



And as with many other vehicles in Kawasaki’s range, this one too can be had with a wide variety of genuine accessories like a new bush guard, roof mounted LED lightbar, audio system, flip-up windshield, or a soft cab that integrates with the lower doors.



You can watch it in action in the video below.



Designed to appeal to someone who likes to play as hard as they work, the styling of the 2018 Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXR has a tough, truck-like appearance with a painted hood and grille, low-profile LED inner and halogen outer headlights, rugged black bumpers and side moldings as well as contoured two-tone seats.Speaking about the interior, it comes with conventional three-point seatbelts and handholds for each passenger along with an adjustable steering wheel that uses an electric power steering system to reduce effort.However, all this ruggedness would be nothing without a proper powerplant, so Kawasaki went with an 812cc engine also found on the PRO-FXT and PRO-FX. The unit provides 48 lb-ft (65 Nm) of torque and is mated with a smoothand an electrically selectable two- and four-wheel drive system.Another important feature is a revised independent suspension, which has been tuned to improve traction and better soak up the bumps. The suspension uses twin-tube, preload-adjustable shocks at each corner, giving the MULE a ground clearance of 10.4 inches.Capacity wise, the vehicle has a steel-reinforced cargo bed measuring 37.5 x 53.3 x 11 inches and it can carry up to 2000 lbs. An integrated 2-inch hitch receiver can enhance the versatility of the MULE PRO-FXR as it provides the ability to tow a substantial 2000 lb load where permitted by state law.And as with many other vehicles in Kawasaki’s range, this one too can be had with a wide variety of genuine accessories like a new bush guard, roof mounted LED lightbar, audio system, flip-up windshield, or a soft cab that integrates with the lower doors.You can watch it in action in the video below.