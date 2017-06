2018 Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXR Goes Official

CVT

Designed to appeal to someone who likes to play as hard as they work, the styling of the 2018 Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXR has a tough, truck-like appearance with a painted hood and grille, low-profile LED inner and halogen outer headlights, rugged black bumpers and side moldings as well as contoured two-tone seats.Speaking about the interior, it comes with conventional three-point seatbelts and handholds for each passenger along with an adjustable steering wheel that uses an electric power steering system to reduce effort.However, all this ruggedness would be nothing without a proper powerplant, so Kawasaki went with an 812cc engine also found on the PRO-FXT and PRO-FX. The unit provides 48 lb-ft (65 Nm) of torque and is mated with a smoothand an electrically selectable two- and four-wheel drive system.Another important feature is a revised independent suspension, which has been tuned to improve traction and better soak up the bumps. The suspension uses twin-tube, preload-adjustable shocks at each corner, giving the MULE a ground clearance of 10.4 inches.Capacity wise, the vehicle has a steel-reinforced cargo bed measuring 37.5 x 53.3 x 11 inches and it can carry up to 2000 lbs. An integrated 2-inch hitch receiver can enhance the versatility of the MULE PRO-FXR as it provides the ability to tow a substantial 2000 lb load where permitted by state law.And as with many other vehicles in Kawasaki’s range, this one too can be had with a wide variety of genuine accessories like a new bush guard, roof mounted LED lightbar, audio system, flip-up windshield, or a soft cab that integrates with the lower doors.You can watch it in action in the video below.