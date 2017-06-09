2018 Kawasaki Brute Force Lineup Specs And Prices Revealed

Made to get things done while also having fun, the Kawasaki Brute Force ATV lineup returns for 2018 with all the necessary qualities to keep farmers, ranchers, and outdoor sports people happy.

ATV can be had with either a 749cc V-twin oar a 271cc single-cylinder engine, depending on model, needs, and budget. Some models also come with all-wheel-drive to tackle harsh terrains and offer more stability.



Starting with the top of the range, the 2018 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i EPS and EPS Camo models are ready for everything. They come with switchable all-wheel-drive as well as Variable Front Differential Control system for the limited-slip front diff.



Smooth power delivery is achieved using the Kawasaki Automatic Power-Drive System (KAPS) for the CVT , eliminating the need to shift gears and keeping the engine revs in the sweet spot for best performance and fuel economy.



Both models feature electric power steering, front disc brakes, and double wishbone independent suspension with 6.7 inches of travel, while also coming with a sealed rear brake system. Other features include durable cargo racks with integrated tie-down loops, six-spoke cast aluminum wheels, and a decent list of accessories to make it your own.



The Brute Force 750 4x4i EPS can be had in Vibrant Blue, Super Black or Metallic Stardust White, with prices starting at $9,999. The EPS Camo version is $10,599 and comes in Realtree Xtra Green only.



The simpler 2018 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i is based on the same sturdy frame and bodywork as the models above, featuring the same engine, flexible four-wheel drive system, and limited-slip diff.



However, the model ditches the electric power steering to be lighter. Thus it can carry 88 lbs on the front cargo rack and 176 lbs on the rear. The ATV can also tow up to 1,250 lbs. It comes in Timberline Green for an MSRP of $8,999.



Last but not least, the 2018 Kawasaki Brute Force 300, which is said to be the most popular out of the bunch, is powered by the smaller single-cylinder unit that is tuned to provide torque at low rpm.



It comes equipped with a CVT as well which sends the power to the rear wheels only. Other features include standard luggage racks and optional features like underbody protection, storage boxes, a winch, and more.



