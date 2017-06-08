Kawasaki Introduces New 2018 KLX Off-Road Machines

The 2018 KLX140 comes in three flavors (standard, L, and G) and is designed to provide a natural terrain experience. Power comes from a 4-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder 144 cc engine on all variants, and is connected to a 5-speed transmission.The clutch features a spring damper resulting in a progressive 2-stage engagement that is helpful when riding half-clutched at very low rpm or idling speeds.Built around the engine is a rigid box section steel perimeter frame that is shared on each of the models along with a lightweight aluminum swingarm. Up front, there’s a 33mm telescopic fork, offering 7.1 inches of travel on the KLX140 and KLX140L. The KLX140G provides 7.5 inches.On the KLX140, the single rear shock has fully adjustable preload and is held up by Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak linkage, while the KLX140L and KLX140G feature a 22-way rebound and 14-way compression damping adjustment. The latter model also features more wheel travel at the back.Differences can be seen when looking at the wheels. The standard model comes with 17-inch front and 14-inch rear rims, while the KLX140L is fitted with a 19/16-inch combo. The KLX140G ups the ante with full-size off-road wheels and tires, using a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear.All models are available in Lime Green and can be had for $3,099 if you want the standard version, $3,399 if you like the KLX140L, or $3,699 if you go for the KLX140G.For those wanting an even smaller model, there’s the KLX110 range which comes in either standard of L version. Both are designed with new off-road riders in mind and revolve around a 112cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine.There is an electric start with an OFF switch as well as a traditional kickstarter. A high-tensile steel frame, 30 mm telescopic fork, and single rear shock provide easy handling and more longevity.Ease of use is also assured by an automatic centrifugal clutch that allows easy take off and shifting through gears.The slightly bigger KLX110L offers a taller seat (28.7 inches compared to 26.8 on the standard one), longer suspension travel, an extra 1.9-inch in ground clearance as well as a manual clutch for finer control.Available in a similar color setup, the 2018 KLX110 starts at $2,229, while the KLX110L goes for $2,499.