Can-Am Puts Out Revised 2018 Off-Road Models

7 Jun 2017, 13:11 UTC
When you think of Can-Am, the Spyder model naturally comes to mind, but the range offers a whole family of off-road dedicated vehicles. And the range just got updated for 2018, getting more performance, specialized packages, and more value.
As before, the center of the stage is taken by the company’s most powerful side-by-side model, the new 172 hp 2018 Maverick X3 Turbo R. The vehicle’s Rotax ACE engine has been reconfigured to offer 12 hp more than before along with 10 percent more torque.

This way, the new flagship vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The model also gets new color choices along with a new list of optional accessories.

For more diversity, the Can-Am Maverick X3 range now includes a 120 hp variant which is offered in two- or four-seat variants along with many of the performance features found on its bigger brother.

To reinforce this criteria in the utility-recreation category as well, the Can-Am Defender family now gains a new entry-level version. The model in question is the 2018 Defender MAX HD8 which slots under the new MAX XT CAB HD10.

The latter features an enhanced ground clearance, arched A-arms, a larger footprint for added stability as well as an integrated heater system for winter rides.

In the same class, the Commander 1000R side-by-side vehicle got a bump in power, now putting out 92 hp. It has also gained a wider stance and bigger brakes. Its little brother, the Can-Am Commander 800 only received a trim reshuffle for improved value.

As for the ATV range, the big news is the return of the Outlander X xc 1000R model which is inspired by a Can-Am heritage model.

Powered by either a Rotax 650 V-twin or 850 V-twin, the 2018 Outlander North Edition is available in one-up and MAX versions while including new equipment packages for cold weather and a super low gear for hard terrain.

The Outlander Mossy Oak Hunting Edition ATV range now comes with three available engines as a new Outlander 450 variant is joining the existing 570 and 1000R.
