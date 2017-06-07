autoevolution

Post-Apocalyptic KTM Bike Stunt? Rok Bagoros Delivers

 
7 Jun 2017
by
Dream big, never give up, and make an action short film? Hell, yeah! Stunt rider Rok Bagoros recently made an inspiring clip providing us with a bit of his imaginary world created as a tribute to stunt riding and surviving the Road of Death or Glory.
During the four days of shooting on the grounds of the Talum Kidricevo aluminum factory in Slovenia, Rok harvested a few bumps, but this is acceptable collateral damage if you are trying to escape evil forces with all classic and new-school stunt riding tricks.

Therefore the short movie Ride and Slay is not only a film depiction of Rok Bagoros’ fantasy, but also a new concept of a free-style short film with crazy characters and Hollywood-like special effects, and, at the same time, an action packed RokON! stunt riding repertoire.

“I’d always wanted to tell my story to a wider audience. It’s all about a simple desire to tell the world that anything is possible.” Rok said.

The filming style, effects, and ratty characters give the impression of a modern post-apocalyptic Mad Max version. The industrial setting, flames, dust, black and white painted scavengers, as well as the big fat boss at the end do reinforce the idea.

The moral of the story? In a world ruled by evil characters, sometimes the only thing you need is a pocket full of (stunt riding) tricks to escape death and reach glory.

For those who first hear about Rok Bagoros, he is a pro freestyle streetbike rider, which should be a strong reason for you to not try those stunts at home. He started riding bikes at the age of 17 and turned pro after only four years when he signed a contract with the KTM Factory team. Since then, his life changed and started to travel around the world to perform freestyle live shows and take part in competitions.

