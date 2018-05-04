2018 Dacia Duster Review Reveals Flaws Are Still Plentiful

Nobody makes a bad car anymore? Yeah, right! Most auto reviewers don't have a personal connection with what they're testing or intentionally sugar-coat it. Not so with this Polish fellow by the name of Marek, who recently did an honest review of the 2018 Dacia Duster.

7 photos



We're going to start at the end and tell you his conclusion, which is that the



The first big problem being noted has to do with finding your driving position. While Renault has added rake and reach adjustment for the steering (as an option!!), this isn't enough for the 1.75m Marek to find a good setup. Either he bangs his nee or can't quite reach the wheel.



The seats are still uncomfortable, even with lumbar support, while the armrest isn't tall enough and only works for the driver.



The 6-speed gearbox is much more precise than before, but Marek says 1st gear is hard to find and he sometimes stalls it. Still, that's an improvement, just like the way the dashboard is set up. The 12-volt socket for the back seats is over the trunk, but at least it exists.



AWD is about €2,000 extra while the automatic gearbox is available for around €1,500 but only on FWD models. We can't help but feel that they're asking too much. But even when fully loaded, the 2018 Duster only goes up to €21,000, and that's cheaper even than a mid-spec VW Polo.



Want more flaws? Well, the glovebox is deep but flat, the cup holders are useless, and all the plastics feel cheap. With personal contract plans so common, you have to wonder if people will still be attracted to a compromised car like this.



This car is kind of a big deal. It's the most popular model from the biggest automaker in the world (disputable, we know). So in a way, it's like the new-age Toyota Corolla.We're going to start at the end and tell you his conclusion, which is that the new Duster works for a short family vacation, but not a full holiday. Is nowhere near as good as a regular crossover, but it's still the cheapest you can buy.The first big problem being noted has to do with finding your driving position. While Renault has added rake and reach adjustment for the steering (as an option!!), this isn't enough for the 1.75m Marek to find a good setup. Either he bangs his nee or can't quite reach the wheel.The seats are still uncomfortable, even with lumbar support, while the armrest isn't tall enough and only works for the driver.The 6-speed gearbox is much more precise than before, but Marek says 1st gear is hard to find and he sometimes stalls it. Still, that's an improvement, just like the way the dashboard is set up. The 12-volt socket for the back seats is over the trunk, but at least it exists.is about €2,000 extra while the automatic gearbox is available for around €1,500 but only onmodels. We can't help but feel that they're asking too much. But even when fully loaded, the 2018 Duster only goes up to €21,000, and that's cheaper even than a mid-spec VW Polo.Want more flaws? Well, the glovebox is deep but flat, the cup holders are useless, and all the plastics feel cheap. With personal contract plans so common, you have to wonder if people will still be attracted to a compromised car like this.