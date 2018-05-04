Ford Fiesta, Opel Corsa and SEAT Ibiza Compared from a Woman's Perspective

Superminis are easy to park, affordable and sometimes fun to drive. For that reason, they are still among the best selling cars in Europe, and this review compares three of the best.

4 photos



An empty car park is the stage for this due, which features the brand new



Although the video makes a point about a "parking test" Vicki seems to have no problem maneuvering any of the cars. They are, however, differentiated when it comes to trunk space, as the Ibiza's 350-liter capacity dwarfs the 285-liter Corsa.



The comic relief portion of the review sees all three cars being equipped with wind-down rear windows, or as the girls put it "the 80's are back." The Ibiza is a little broader and more comfortable, but the Corsa brings a heated steering wheel for those cold winter mornings. While the SYNC 3 system which the Fiesta received is better than before, it's still no match for the Ibiza's.



Sadly, the three cars aren't evenly matched regarding engines, but the 1.4-liter Corsa is the slowest and least frugal. The other two have a 1-liter 3-cylinder turbo, but the one in the Fiesta is just better: 30 more HP , one extra gear, and better economy.



So, which is the best? Well, team REV says the Fiesta should be your prime pick, and that's not surprising considering it's the UK's No.1 seller. But it's a deeply personal choice. The Corsa, for instance, is excellent value and easy to live with. The Ibiza just looks the business and feels sportier.



It's not just any old review, but one done from the perspective of three women, including one racing driver Vicki Butler-Henderson.An empty car park is the stage for this due, which features the brand new Ford Fiesta SEAT Ibiza , and the aging Vauxhall/Opel Corsa. You might think this is unfair, but all three are best sellers in Britain. We would have liked to see the Polo and Corsa here, though.Although the video makes a point about a "parking test" Vicki seems to have no problem maneuvering any of the cars. They are, however, differentiated when it comes to trunk space, as the Ibiza's 350-liter capacity dwarfs the 285-liter Corsa.The comic relief portion of the review sees all three cars being equipped with wind-down rear windows, or as the girls put it "the 80's are back." The Ibiza is a little broader and more comfortable, but the Corsa brings a heated steering wheel for those cold winter mornings. While the SYNC 3 system which the Fiesta received is better than before, it's still no match for the Ibiza's.Sadly, the three cars aren't evenly matched regarding engines, but the 1.4-liter Corsa is the slowest and least frugal. The other two have a 1-liter 3-cylinder turbo, but the one in the Fiesta is just better: 30 more, one extra gear, and better economy.So, which is the best? Well, team REV says the Fiesta should be your prime pick, and that's not surprising considering it's the UK's No.1 seller. But it's a deeply personal choice. The Corsa, for instance, is excellent value and easy to live with. The Ibiza just looks the business and feels sportier.