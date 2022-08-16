2018 BMW 540d Recalled Over Leaking EGR Cooler

On November 19th last year, BMW of North America recalled 50,404 vehicles in the United States to replace their exhaust gas recirculation cooler. The affected population is fitted exclusively with turbo diesels, but as it’s often the case with recalls, BMW of North America missed a few.
NHTSA campaign 22V-614 is a follow-up to 21V-907 from November 19th last year, and its population comprises 298 units of the 540d. Otherwise known as 530d in Europe, this variant of the 5er is rocking a 3.0-liter turbo diesel inline-six powerplant that develops 261 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 2,500 revolutions per minute.
After implementing the aforementioned recall, the Bavarian automaker continued to monitor the situation for any further actions. The 540d uses a different exhaust gas recirculation cooler, and at the time, field data for this variant indicated that replacement wasn’t necessary. After further monitoring outside of the U.S. market, BMW determined that the EGR cooler in the 540d may not be sufficiently robust over the car’s lifetime.
As a result, a worldwide recall has been issued, of which 298 units were delivered to U.S. customers. There are no known incidents of leaking coolers in the United States. In case of EGR coolant mixing with diesel engine soot, smoldering particles could melt the intake manifold, leading to a catastrophic thermal event. Dealers have been instructed to replace the exhaust gas recirculation module, and the intake manifold will be checked and replaced if necessary. Owners, on the other hand, will be notified by mail on October 3rd with instructions to bring their cars in for the remedy.
Not available in the United States anymore, the 540d is rocking the B57D30 engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. BMW discontinued every single diesel option for the 2019 model year due to abysmal sales. Their indirect replacements are PHEVs.
After implementing the aforementioned recall, the Bavarian automaker continued to monitor the situation for any further actions. The 540d uses a different exhaust gas recirculation cooler, and at the time, field data for this variant indicated that replacement wasn’t necessary. After further monitoring outside of the U.S. market, BMW determined that the EGR cooler in the 540d may not be sufficiently robust over the car’s lifetime.
As a result, a worldwide recall has been issued, of which 298 units were delivered to U.S. customers. There are no known incidents of leaking coolers in the United States. In case of EGR coolant mixing with diesel engine soot, smoldering particles could melt the intake manifold, leading to a catastrophic thermal event. Dealers have been instructed to replace the exhaust gas recirculation module, and the intake manifold will be checked and replaced if necessary. Owners, on the other hand, will be notified by mail on October 3rd with instructions to bring their cars in for the remedy.
Not available in the United States anymore, the 540d is rocking the B57D30 engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. BMW discontinued every single diesel option for the 2019 model year due to abysmal sales. Their indirect replacements are PHEVs.