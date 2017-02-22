2018 Audi S4 Specs and Pricing Announced in the US: 0 to 60 in 4.4 Seconds

Want the engine out of the base Porsche Panamera in a smaller, cheaper sedan? Look no further than the 2018 Audi S4, arriving in dealerships this spring from $50,900.





The displacement stays the same as on the outgoing model: 2,995cc. However, the Germans decided to remove the supercharger and install a twin-scroll turbocharger instead, upping the power by 21 horsepower, to 354 hp, and by 44 lb-ft of torque, up to 369 lb-ft.We wanted to give you some idea of what it sounds like. Unfortunately, everybody in Europe bought the S4 Avant, so you'll have to ignore the big butts in the videos. As you can hear, it's got a nice mid-tone to it, although it's not as sweet as a Mercedes-C43.Audi is aiming this car squarely at people who want an everyday sleeper. They installed an eight-speed tiptronic auto for the smooth way it deals with low-end torque arriving from 1,370rpm. Just like before, quattrois fitted as standard.The lower suspension comes standard, but you can opt for the S sport package with sport adaptive damping suspension and adaptive steering. Also worth considering is the quattro sport rear differential that helps you play with the back end.Speaking of playing, the 2018 Audi S4 performs the 0 to 60 game in 4.4 seconds, which Audi says is class-leading. Yes, it's two-tenths faster than the Mercedes-AMG C43 and the BMW 340i xDrive . The S60 Polestar is a little faster than both, but also more expensive.Now that we got performance out of the way let's see what you're getting. For $50,900 plus $975 for handling, the S4 comes in Premium Plus trim. That means standard LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, heated, eight-way power front seats, a 3-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel and three-zone automatic climate control with digital rear display.