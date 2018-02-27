2018 Audi RS4 Avant Meets 2001 RS2 Avant

The RS4 is a real wolf in sheep's clothing. However, it's way too easy to see how it lost a big chunk of displacement or comparing it to its AMG rival.

3 photos



B5 vs. B9, that's what this video is all about. The old timer has got a 2.7-liter bi-turbo engine, and the 2018 model features a 2.9-liter one.



The 2001 version of the V6 was an updated version of the engine in the S4 of the time, and it's good for 380 PS (375 hp) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft). Even though it doesn't have the sophisticated electronics and sticky rubber, it will do 100 km/h in only 4.7 seconds.



This lovely Nogaro Blue example isn't stock, though. The output has been increased to 460 HP and 600 Nm, so it's more than a match for the B9. As far as we can tell, the precursor model belongs to the guy behind the Auditography YouTube channel.



Th perfect backdrop is created here by the city of Malmö, Sweden.



Besides the power, the



Which is not to say that we don't love the 2018 RS4.



Instead, we're going to look at a family photo and realize everything is right with the world. Just like the BMW M3, the RS3 should have never messed with V8 engines.B5 vs. B9, that's what this video is all about. The old timer has got a 2.7-liter bi-turbo engine, and the 2018 model features a 2.9-liter one.The 2001 version of the V6 was an updated version of the engine in the S4 of the time, and it's good for 380 PS (375 hp) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft). Even though it doesn't have the sophisticated electronics and sticky rubber, it will do 100 km/h in only 4.7 seconds.This lovely Nogaro Blue example isn't stock, though. The output has been increased to 460and 600 Nm, so it's more than a match for the B9. As far as we can tell, the precursor model belongs to the guy behind the Auditography YouTube channel.Th perfect backdrop is created here by the city of Malmö, Sweden.Besides the power, the RS4 B5 is a pleasing thing to look at, if you know what it is. Its wheel arches are full, its front air intakes bigger and there are subtle cooling vents in the front. We've been spoiled by modern cars, which are mostly fake with their styling. Notice how this 460 horsepower car makes due to subtle dual exhaust pipes on one side. You'd think there's a diesel under the hood.Which is not to say that we don't love the 2018 RS4. Nardo Grey works perfectly with the aggressive air intakes that Marc Lichte and his team made. LED headlights on the new car make the gap between them seem much longer than 17 years. And wait until you see the interior!