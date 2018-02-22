Audi RS4 Avant Gets Matching RS4 Trailer in The Netherlands

It's pleasing to see that, in an SUV-dominated world, there are still plenty of drivers who love their wagons. And things get even spicier when talking about go-fast estates, such as the Audi RS4 Avant or the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate (sorry BMW M fans, the Bavarians still don't play in this segment).

We're talking about the first generation of the RS4 (friends call it the B5), with the example we have here having been taken down the customization route.



However, we'll quickly go over mods such as the custom wheels, since the best part about this



Put together by Dutch aftermarket specialist Botter Tuning, this project stands out like few others, with the car having been spotted in the said part of the world.



Perhaps the owner of the RS4 Avant simply wanted to take the already-generous side of his machine to the next level. Nevertheless, as you'll get to see in the video, the six-wheeled nature of the result doesn't mean the main refrains from hooning.



And, given the non-linear power delivery of the RS4's biturbo 2.7-liter V6 motor, hauling cargo might be a tad complicated, at least under full load.



Machines like the tuner car we have here showcase just how much love wagons can generate and this once again reminds us that it's such a pity these dog-friendly machines don't receive the appreciation they deserve in the US, which determines most automakers to keep such offerings away for the American market.



For instance, while Old Continent buyers can obviously enjoy the charms of the



