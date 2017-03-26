autoevolution
2018 Audi RS3 Sedan Is a 2.5L Turbo Practical Rocket, Says Review

 
Americans have been asking for the RS3 for a really long time. It's the combination of sportscar performance and an average-looking, practical body style that they are after. But Audi thought it couldn't sell a hatchback, and so for the 2018 model year, it made a sedan.
Now, after many years of leaks, teasers of waiting, the RS3 sedan is coming out to play. Unlike Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport says it's not interested in offering drift mode with its RS models. However, the latest compact model can at least send all of the power to the back, unlike its predecessors.

Another significant change is the engine, which at 400 PS or 395-hp walked all over Audi's own S4 and S5 models. Like before, the one single overriding reason for buying this car is the unique sound of the odd-firing 2.5-liter TFSI engine. This all-new generation has partial aluminum construction to reduce the weight that's hanging over the front wheels.

If you're looking to buy a car that's faster than the CLA 45 yet follows the same formula, the RS3 sedan is your only choice.

Although the initial reviews say it's a good road car, we still have a feeling that it's a somewhat blunt yet incredibly fast instrument. It's also built in an exotic way, with carbon ceramic brakes being quite odd in for a Jetta-sized vehicle.

Although the official 0 to 100 km/h time is 4.1 seconds, we have a feeling that it will be much faster in the real world, as was the case with the RS3 hatch a couple of years ago. You can still buy the hatchback, and both models have been updated with a similar headlight design to the A4. They also get the Virtual Cockpit system with RS-specific menus, just like the TT RS.

At €56,000 or $59,500, the RS3 sedan is about as expensive as its Porsche rivals. While there is a little more room inside than the TT offers, it's not comfortable or practical. The cheaper S3 strikes a more balanced deal with the devil of performance, but desirability is still something worth taking into consideration. Without knowing it can sell at least a few thousands per year, Audi wouldn't have made this car.



Audi RS3 sedan Audi RS3 Sportback
 
