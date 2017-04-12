autoevolution

2017 R8 Coupe Gets Limited "Audi Sport Edition," Only 200 Will Be Made

 
12 Apr 2017
by
Audi’s presence at the New York Auto Show included a special edition of the its mid-engined coupe, which is named "Audi Sport Edition."
While the name is not the most catchy in the world, it describes the origin of this limited-production version of the German two-door. Only 200 units of this variety will be built, and they will be available for order starting May 2017.

The idea behind this product is that it was customized by Audi Sport, which is the name of the division responsible for the four-ringed brand’s motorsport enterprises, along with the manufacturing process of this mid-engined sports car. That is the reason why Silver, Red, and Black, the colors of the department, are present at the same time on the vehicle.

Clients get to choose between floret silver in two finishes, mythos black, and ibis white. From there, the side blades of the vehicle get painted red, while the grille, and diffuser insert are finished in titanium black.

The elements mentioned above are paired in the package with a distinguishing set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with a 10-spoke Y design.

The rim flanges are embellished with a logo of the division. Depending on the selected braking system, the calipers will be painted red or anthracite.

The Audi Sport Edition R8’s passenger compartment gets illuminated door sills, a numbered plaque, distinctive labels, and a color palette that matches the exterior.

Door trims and seats are wrapped in a combination of black and red Nappa leather, with dark silver contrast stitches. Numerous other ornaments are specially designed for this limited edition model, meant to underline its exclusivity.

As Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of the division in charge of the R8, explained, the company is celebrating the most successful year in the history of the enterprise when customer racing is concerned, with 24 titles and 85 race victories accomplished in 2016. Those results also include over 100 other podium finishes for R8 LMS models.

In Germany, one of these cars starts at EUR 181,900 ($192,841) in the regular V10 version, while the V10 Plus model is priced at EUR 205,800 ($218,178).
