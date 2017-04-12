2017 Audi R8 GT4 Unveiled, It's the Race Version That's Closest to the Road Car

Audi
has unveiled the R8 LMS
GT4, which is a race car that is directly derived from the road version of its mid-engined model.
The GT4 version bridges the gap in Audi’s offer for motorsport
between the GT3 class and the RS3 TCR. Moreover, for this category of vehicle, the four-ringed brand claims that the R8 is an affordable choice concerning purchasing price and cost of ownership.
According to homologation rules, the V10 engine delivers up to 495 HP
, and the German automaker will prepare everything for its customers to have full documentation with the FIA.
The marque has explained that the race car
shares more than 60% of its components with the road-going model. Evidently, it comes with motorsport-specific safety equipment, as well as different seats and other parts here and there.
The link between the R8 GT4 and the road-going model is so close-knit that the race car is built on the same assembly line as the regular model
. Thanks to these synergies, owners will benefit from a lower purchasing price, as well as reduced ownership costs for this class of vehicle.
Make no confusion, this will not be a budget racing series, but it will be less expensive to run in it than in the GT3 class. Those who think the R8 may be too much to handle, but want to race a top-of-the-line Audi, can always go for the RS3 LMS
. It is also not for beginner racers, but you get the point.
The first race that will see the new R8 GT4 is the Nurburgring
24 Hours, which will take place May 25 to 28 (practice and qualifying included).
The first events will be run under the factory team, but clients will take delivery of their examples before the end of this year. Production will begin in the second half of 2017, so you still have a shot of ordering one and being among the first to race the R8 GT4.