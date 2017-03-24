2017 Audi RS3 LMS Sounds Brutal During Testing Despite 2.0-Liter Engine

We have mixed feelings about the RS3 LMS. On the one hand, it's one of the cheapest ways you can have a real racecar. However, it costs about €130,000, and for that, you don't even get the right engine.





Still, because it's stripped out of all unnecessary features, the racing RS3 will get to 100 km/h in a respectable 4.5 seconds and probably sets faster lap times than the road-going model. That's not bad, considering that you've got a Golf GTI engine with a bigger turbo and a carbon airbox under the hood.



Below, you're going to find a couple of videos of the RS3 LMS undergoing testing at the Monza circuit in Italy during the Marzi Sport Test Session. It sounds pretty much like what you'd expect from a 2-liter turbo with a straight-pipe. We believe this version is equipped with a 6-speed sequential gearbox.



And if you think the sedan Audi stuffs with its 2.5-liter engine looks muscular, check out the highly modified fender flares, the massive rear wing or the heat-extracting hood. It's not technically a four-door car anymore, nor has it got room for passengers either.



Part of the reason why it costs so much is that all the safety tech from the



"The TCR market has even larger potential than that of the GT3 category," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. "In 2016, there were ten TCR series with races in 18 countries, and more and more series are being added. With the TCR version of the RS3, we're also reaching countries where no GT3 races are held. The costs for a TCR race car are very low. As a result, we're going to win new customers for Audi Sport as well. In terms of support and parts supply, they'll benefit from the experiences we've been gathering with the Audi R8 LMS since 2009, which our GT3 customers have come to appreciate."







