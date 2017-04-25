2017 Kia Picanto Now Available In The UK From GBP 9,450

Following its introduction at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
, the third generation of the Picanto is now beginning to roll into UK dealer lots. Pricing starts from £9,450 on the road, which is, as expected, that bit more than the model it replaces. Be that as it may, the new-gen Picanto plays the value card like it owns the place.
£9,450 buys your the entry-level 1, a grade that features all the convenience and comfort features one would expect from a city car
at this price point. Starting with electric front windows, the 1 also boasts six airbags, 60:40 split folding rear seats, hill-start assist, automatic headlight control, a little radio with AUX and USB ports, remote locking, and tilt-adjustable steering column.
What’s missing from this picture? Air conditioning, that’s right! For that and many more goodies, customers will have to step up to the 2 (£10,750). The 3 (£12,650), meanwhile, gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
, the whole nine yards. For the more fashion-conscious customer, the GT-Line and GT-Line S definitely fit the bill.
Only available as a five-door hatchback, the Picanto can be had with two engines in the first instance. The base unit is a 1.0-liter
with 66 bhp and 96 Nm to its name, connected to a five-speed manual. Then there’s the 1.25-liter, which offers 83 bhp and 122 Nm, as well as an optional four-speed auto
.
To be added later in 2017, the pick of the bunch is the 1.0 T-GDI, make no mistake about it. The turbocharged three-pot develops 99 bhp and sensibly more torque than its naturally aspirated siblings. In line with the rest of the class, Kia
isn’t planning on introducing a diesel motor to the Picanto range.
Built on the H platform, the 2017 Picanto
boasts 32% better torsional rigidity than its predecessor. The shorter front overhang helps with maneuverability, as do the U-shaped rear torsion beam and the revised trailing arms.
In keeping with all other Kia models on sale in the UK, the all-new Picanto is backed by a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. On top of that, the optional Care 3 and Care 3 Plus servicing packages are designed to cover the cost of routine maintenance for three or five years, respectively.