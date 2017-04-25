autoevolution

2017 Kia Picanto Now Available In The UK From GBP 9,450

 
25 Apr 2017, 11:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following its introduction at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the third generation of the Picanto is now beginning to roll into UK dealer lots. Pricing starts from £9,450 on the road, which is, as expected, that bit more than the model it replaces. Be that as it may, the new-gen Picanto plays the value card like it owns the place.
£9,450 buys your the entry-level 1, a grade that features all the convenience and comfort features one would expect from a city car at this price point. Starting with electric front windows, the 1 also boasts six airbags, 60:40 split folding rear seats, hill-start assist, automatic headlight control, a little radio with AUX and USB ports, remote locking, and tilt-adjustable steering column.

What’s missing from this picture? Air conditioning, that’s right! For that and many more goodies, customers will have to step up to the 2 (£10,750). The 3 (£12,650), meanwhile, gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the whole nine yards. For the more fashion-conscious customer, the GT-Line and GT-Line S definitely fit the bill.

Only available as a five-door hatchback, the Picanto can be had with two engines in the first instance. The base unit is a 1.0-liter with 66 bhp and 96 Nm to its name, connected to a five-speed manual. Then there’s the 1.25-liter, which offers 83 bhp and 122 Nm, as well as an optional four-speed auto.

To be added later in 2017, the pick of the bunch is the 1.0 T-GDI, make no mistake about it. The turbocharged three-pot develops 99 bhp and sensibly more torque than its naturally aspirated siblings. In line with the rest of the class, Kia isn’t planning on introducing a diesel motor to the Picanto range.

Built on the H platform, the 2017 Picanto boasts 32% better torsional rigidity than its predecessor. The shorter front overhang helps with maneuverability, as do the U-shaped rear torsion beam and the revised trailing arms.

In keeping with all other Kia models on sale in the UK, the all-new Picanto is backed by a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. On top of that, the optional Care 3 and Care 3 Plus servicing packages are designed to cover the cost of routine maintenance for three or five years, respectively.
2017 Kia Picanto price Kia Picanto UK Kia city car hatchback
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58