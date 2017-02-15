2017 Kia Picanto Specifications Revealed, 1.0 T-GDI Engine Rated At 100 PS

Slated to go on sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2017, the third generation of the Kia Picanto is a different approach to the city car segment compared to the previous model. Not only does it offer class-leading cargo capacity, but the all-new-for-2017 Kia Picanto
also happens to get an interesting engine for this class.
The cream of the crop is the 1.0 T-GDI
three-cylinder turbo engine that was popularized by the Hyundai i20. Even though it displaces just 998 cubic centimeters, the said powerhouse develops 100 PS (74 kW) and 172 Nm (127 lb-ft) of get-up-and-go. In a vehicle that weighs just 993 kilograms (2,189 pounds), that is quite a recipe Kia has cooked up for the Picanto.
Lower down on the food chain, the 2017 Kia Picanto can be equipped with a 1.0-liter MPI naturally aspirated mill and a 1.25-liter MPI four-cylinder powerplant. In terms of goodies, the lesser engines are rated 67 PS (49 kW) / 96 Nm (71 lb-ft) and 84 PS (62 kW) / 122 Nm (90 lb-ft). If it’s thriftiness you’re after, the 1.0 MPI returns 4.2 l/100 km on the combined cycle.
Even though it’s just about the same size as the previous-gen Picanto
, the all-new model prides itself on a longer wheelbase, longer rear overhang, and a shorter front overhang. All these changes freed up interior space, resulting in 15 mm more legroom in the front and 255 liters of trunk capacity.
On the driving dynamics front, the torsion beam rear axle has been redesigned with lighter trailing arms, whereas the all-new steering rack is 13 percent quicker than the previous unit. Translated into numbers, that's 2.8 turns lock to lock instead of 3.4 turns. Reduced weight ahead of the car’s front axle also helps with handling by reducing inertia for more agility.
More details about the 2017 Kia
Picanto are available in the adjacent press release. The 110-strong photo gallery is also worth taking a look through.
High-tech comfort, convenience and safety features - must be the all-new #kiapicanto #godiscovermore #kia #gimsswiss #powertosurprise
A post shared by Kia Motors Europe (@kia_europe) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:31am PST