2017 BMW 1 Series Facelift Races a Drone in Launch Film

It's kind of ironic to call this a "launch film" when the only thing we feel is sadness to see the last rear-wheel drive compact hatch on its last legs.





Still, it's a man's job to ignore all his flaws and focus on the fun stuff, like beer pong, chainsaw juggling or racing a professional drone pilot. I don't know how BMW got the idea for the video, but we'll take whatever we can get, even though it would have been more authentic to put a 12-year old in the passenger seat.



The facelift actually arrives in the form of three new special edition models - the Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition M Sport Shadow and BMW M140i Edition Shadow, which we see in the video.



Each will have grille frames painted black, black inserts for the LED headlights and tinted taillights. The exhaust tips are colored too, while the body is now available in Seaside Blue and Sunset Orange.



They all get new wheels too, which in the case of the M140i are standard 18-inch alloys that you'll probably want to upgrade.



Pay close enough attention, and you might notice that the cabin sports a new iDrive system, featuring a touchpad integrated into the colorful user interface. The pro navigation gets an 8.8-inch display, but there's still no Android Auto or Apple Carplay. Instead, BMW offers ConnectedDrive with real-time traffic and on-street parking information.



You can look at it as the RWD 1 Series' final breath of life or a really cool special edition that might hold its value well. Whatever the new 1 Series is like, we can guarantee it won't come anywhere near the sweet sound or insane performance of the M140i. In fact, we predict power will stop at 231 HP for at least the first two years.







