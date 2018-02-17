200k Examples Later, The F26 X4 Prepares To Welcome The All-New G02

200,000 units in 48 months is an exceptional result for a premium-oriented crossover that’s not as practical as the X3
, nor as affordable as its lesser brother. Grosso modo, that translates to 50k examples per year, which is impressive considering that the Spartanburg assembly plant produced 272,346 X vehicles in 2017.
“The anniversary vehicle, a BMW X4 xDrive20d,”
notes the Bavarian automaker, is specified “in the paint finish Alpine White metallic.”
Ordered by a customer in Asia, the 200,000th F26 X4 paves the way for the G02, which is going into production this coming spring.
Production of the F26 ends at the end of March 2018, with the G02 ready to take it over from there with an all-new platform, more technology, and more potential than its venerable predecessor. For starters, the G02 will be offered in X4 M
configuration at some point in the future, packing the S58 inline-six from the all-new M3.
Longer and wider than the F26, the G02 X4 is up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds) lighter thanks to the switch to the CLAR vehicle architecture. In the first instance, customers will be offered a choice of six drivetrain options: xDrive20i, xDrive30i, xDrive20d, xDrive25d, and the go-faster M40i and M40d. The M Performance-spec X4 models are rated at 360 and 326 horsepower.
Be it the xLine, M Sport, or M Sport X, the 2019 BMW X4
can be optioned to great extent. Pricing in the United States will start at $50,450 for the xDrive30i, while the M40i will sticker at $60,450 excluding destination charge. Look forward to the first examples of the breed to arrive at U.S. dealerships later in the summer of 2018.