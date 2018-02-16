FWD BMW 1 Series Hatchback Tries Snow-Drifting During Winter Tests

It's real, boys! The awesome rear-wheel-drive BMW compact hatch and its M140i hardcore incarnation will be replaced soon by something we've been dreading. Here it is, the UKL-based 3rd-gen 1 Series model, spied undergoing winter testing.

3 photos



Because the current 1 Series needs to swallow a long inline-6 engine under the hood, its interior space is compromised. The drive shaft also creates a considerable transmission tunnel and somewhat compromises trunk space. Just to give you an idea of how bad the problem is, the current



UKL-based BMW models have been hit-miss-hit-miss. The



In our latest spy video, you can even see the prototype doing some mild sideways action on the frozen test road. That not only suggests the nannies can be silenced to a certain degree, but also that the driver is enjoying being behind the wheel.



We believe all 1 Series engines will be of the 1.5 and 2.0-liter turbocharged variety. The lowest output version should be a 116 HP 1.5-liter diesel. However, BMW won't show that nasty stuff at launch. Instead, we're likely going to see the 190 HP diesel taking center stage. Depending on the model, a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT or 8-speed Steptronic auto will be fitted. XDrive will be reserved for models with over 150 HP.



Soon after the launch, we should also receive a 125xe plug-in hybrid and the M135i hot hatch with 300 HP from a tweaked 2.0-liter turbo.



