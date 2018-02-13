autoevolution
 

2019 BMW 3 Series (G20) Engine Options Vary From 316d to M340i

Scheduled for unveiling at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October, the G20 has the makings of the best 3 Series yet. The successor of the F30 will transition to the CLAR platform, and as expected from the best-seller of the BMW lineup, drivetrain options will cater to the needs of just about everybody.
Brought into the open by Motor.es, the engine list starts with the three-cylinder 316d and 318i. If 136 and 150 metric horsepower aren’t enough to float your boat, leveling up to the 318d translates to 163 horsepower. Next up, customers can choose between the 325d (238 PS), 330d (265 PS), and M340d, with the latter expected to develop from 320 to 340 horsepower.

Turning our attention back to high-octane jungle juice, the 318i three-cylinder is joined by the 320i (204 PS), the Efficient Dynamics version of the same engine (170 PS), 330i (265 PS), and M40i (380 PS). For the eco-minded customer, BMW is expected to offer not one, but two plug-in hybrid powertrain in the form of the 325e iPerformance (230 horsepower) and 330e iPerformance (265 horsepower), both bettered by xDrive all-wheel-drive.

The M40i and M40d will serve as range-toppers for a limited amount of time, that is until BMW takes the veils off the all-new M3. Codenamed G80 and rumored to mirror the F90 M5 with the addition of M xDrive, the newcomer’s beating heart is the S58. The straight-6 is expected to develop 460 PS at the very least, and in time, the engine will be shared with the X3 M and X4 M.

Instead of an ending note, here’s a question for you. As BMW works on the iX3 electric crossover, could the know-how that goes into the greenest X3 of them all be shared with the 3 Series at some point in the future? Such a proposition would definitely shake up Tesla’s Model 3, no doubt about it.

As per Motor.es, the G20 will go on sale in March 2019.
