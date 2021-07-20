2009 Supercharged Pontiac G8 Races BMW X3 M, Loser Gets Completely Obliterated

Right off the bat, both of these cars are considerably faster than their factory-standard counterparts. We know about some of the work that went into the Pontiac, but we’re not exactly sure about the X3 M. If it’s the same X3 M we saw in previous drag races on this channel, then it’s possibly a Competition spec model, tuned to produce 735 hp.
Let’s lose the speculation and stick to the facts though. Without any outside interference, the BMW X3 M’s 3.0-liter twin turbocharged straight-six unit will produce 473 hp (480 ps) and 443 lb-ft (600 nm) of torque in standard form, while the Competition is good for 503 hp (510 ps) and the same 443 lb-ft.
We know you can squeeze the X3 M Competition in the 11-second range over a quarter mile, but for it to pull off an 11.0 second flat time at 125 mph (201 kph) is impressive. Actually, if it’s the aforementioned modded Bimmer, we’ve seen it get in the 10-second range, so 11 flat is a bit underwhelming.
As for the Pontiac, it’s a G8 GT spec, according to the description of the video, which means it originally had a 6.0-liter V8 engine with either 361 hp or 355 hp on tap, depending on when in 2009 it was built. In a straight line, a stock G8 GT model could rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.2 seconds, before covering a quarter mile in 13.4 seconds.
This one however is anything but stock. It’s got a 403 ci stroker motor and an LSA supercharger, and while we don’t have an exact horsepower figure, rest assured it’s putting down significantly more than any stock G8 out there – probably more than a lot of modded ones as well, judging by how quick it is.
In the end, the Pontiac crossed the quarter mile mark in a blistering 9.6 seconds at 144 mph (231 kph), absolutely crushing the X3 M. Subsequently, it produced an even quicker time of just 9.53 seconds, but that was during a solo run.
